Wolves vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool would want to end their winless run when they visit Wolves for the 3rd Round Replay of the FA Cup.

Liverpool will want to avoid a repeat of the 2018-19 season when they were eliminated by the same opponents they face today at the same stage, the only time they have been sent packing in the FA Cup in the last 11 years.

Jürgen Klopp labelled his side's embarrassing 3-0 loss at Brighton at the weekend as arguably the "worst game" of his managerial career, which leaves them languishing in ninth spot in the Premier League. They have now gone winless in their last three games in all competitions, while also conceding eight goals in that period.

The Reds have been significantly off the pace this season and injuries to key figures such as Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz has only given more headaches to Klopp and his coaching staff.

Wolves, on the other hand, were able to nab a much-needed 1-0 win over West Ham to take themselves further away from the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui's side now sit two points above the dropping zone.

However, their recent impotence in front of goal might just give the edge to Liverpool in this fixture. Wolves hadn't managed to score in any of their previous four games before their victory over the Hammers. The only times they have been eliminated from the third round of the FA Cup since 2016 were during the two replays.

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traoré and Saša Kalajdžić will miss the game due to long-term injuries, while Diego Costa and João Moutinho's involvement in this game is subject to fitness.

Wolves vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Toti, Aït-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Adama, Jiménez, Hwang

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Gakpo, F. Carvalho

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp & Co. will hope to revive their Premier League campaign when they host a struggling Chelsea side on 21st January, followed by a trip to Wolves on 4th February.