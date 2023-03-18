Wolves vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Leeds United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wolves will be looking for nothing less than three points against Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The hosts have managed just one win from their last five league outings and need to bag a few wins soon in order to climb up the table and ensure their Premier League status for next season. They are currently 13th and only three points clear of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Leeds United are struggling to come up with victories and are currently 19th in the standings. They have just one win from their last eight games and nothing less than a win will do for the club in their fight to escape relegation.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wolves vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Leeds United Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 11.00am EDT, 3.00pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Peacock.

The match is not being broadcast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Wolves team news & squad

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho have already been ruled out for the rest of the season by Wolves.

The latest entries to the medical room are Diego Costa and Hugo Bueno. Pablo Sarabia is a doubt, having missed his team's previous fixture.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny; Lemina, Neves, Moutinho; A.Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Semedo Midfielders Ruben Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence Forwards Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, A. Traore,

Leeds United team news & squad

Leeds United will be without Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, who are both recovering from long-term injuries. Tyler Adams will also miss the game due to a thigh injury.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford