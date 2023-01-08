Wolves captain Ruben Neves aims 'three goals' dig at Liverpool ahead of FA Cup third round replay

Wolves captain Ruben Neves has aimed a dig at Liverpool ahead of the two sides' FA Cup third round replay.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder took to Instagram late on Saturday night and, adamant Toti Gomes' disallowed goal should have stood, insisted that Wolves scoring three times at Anfield was not enough. The game ended 2-2 and so a replay will be played at Molineux later this month.

WHAT THEY SAID: In his social media post, Neves said: "So proud of everyone!! Massive effort!! Unfortunately 3 goals at Anfield was not enough to go through, but now we will play at home!! A fantastic support from our fans as well. See you all on Wednesday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neves and manager Julen Lopetegui were furious after Wolves were denied a famous FA Cup victory against Liverpool. VAR was not given sufficient video evidence after the linesman flagged for offside.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Lopetegui's side face fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham next Saturday before their FA Cup replay with Liverpool.