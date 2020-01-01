Wolves wrap up £10m deal with Liverpool for Hoever

The teenage Dutch defender has left the Premier League champions behind as he prepares to open a new chapter in his career at Molineux

Wolves have completed the £10 million ($13m) signing of Ki-Jana Hoever from , with the highly-rated defender penning a long-term contract at Molineux.

The 18-year-old was considered to be a hot prospect at Anfield, but he faced fierce competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The same is true at Molineux, with Nuno boasting plenty of quality defensive options in his ranks.

Hoever, though, believes his development will be better served in the West Midlands than it would be on Merseyside.

He has told Wolves’ official website: “I’m really excited to join such a big club like Wolves and to play in the Premier League.

“I’m really happy the club has trust in me, so the way I can give back is by playing good football and enjoying the moment.

“I’m excited to just to be playing. That’s what I love doing the most. In the stadium, playing with my team-mates, hopefully with the fans soon, that’s what I love.”

On why he chose Wolves, Hoever added: “Wolves came with the best plans for me.

“I’m hoping I can make it to the next level with them and achieve great things with them. It’s a big season ahead and I hope we can achieve great things.

“They had a few brilliant seasons in the Premier League, and they are one of the top teams that’s fighting for the .

“I really want to be a part of that with this club and really want to get this club to the next level – that’s why Wolves was the decision that I made.”

Wolves are hoping to benefit from the obvious potential that is still to be unlocked in Hoever’s game, with another signing being made that has one eye on the future.

Club chairman Jeff Shi said of a notable capture: “Ki is a young player who can play both centre-back and right-back, with high potential to become a top footballer.

“He played against Wolves in the FA cup game in 2019 when he was only 16 years old, and impressed us very much.

“Ki is a talent we have bought for the long-term future, but he can also give the first team a fresh and potent option immediately. Welcome to the pack, Ki.”

Hoever took in four competitive appearances for Liverpool, but none of those came in the Premier League and he will be looking to make his mark in the English top-flight sooner rather than later.