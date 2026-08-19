Egyptian club Al-Ahly have brought the Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo back to Barcelona's stadium, despite the Catalan club not officially announcing his signing as yet.

Al-Ahly visit Barcelona today, Wednesday, at the Spotify Camp Nou, in a friendly for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Cancelo appeared at the Spotify Camp Nou alongside Barcelona's players a few minutes before kick-off, despite still being officially an Al-Hilal player.

Press reports have confirmed the Saudi club agreed with the Portuguese full-back to terminate his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the current season, in return for waiving the rest of his dues.

Barcelona are expected to announce his official signing on a free transfer over the next few hours, letting him complete the journey he began in the second half of last season.

The 32-year-old joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2024, but the club left him out of their domestic squad last season, prompting him to move to Barcelona on loan in the second half of it.

Cancelo impressed with the Catalan side during his loan spell and helped them to the La Liga title at the expense of their traditional rivals Real Madrid.

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