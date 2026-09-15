Without an agent: Barcelona move to secure Raphinha's future

Barcelona have moved to hand Raphinha a new contract, keen to keep the Brazilian at the Camp Nou for longer after his stunning form under Hansi Flick.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", sporting director Deco held a lengthy meeting with Raphinha on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant, aiming to push forward talks over a deal that currently runs until 2028.

The newspaper added: "It was an informal but important meeting, and it came within the framework of a dialogue characterised by a complete alignment of visions between all parties, in addition to the player's explicit desire to continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt.

This is only an opening move by the club. There is no rush to reach a final agreement, with Raphinha's contract still holding around two years, while his commitment to Barcelona is firm and absolute.

Immensely happy at Barcelona, the Brazilian focuses on the season's objectives while performing his role as one of the main leaders of the Catalan side, according to the newspaper.

One unusual detail shapes the situation. Raphinha currently has no agent, so he handles discussions about his future himself. He takes part directly in the meetings with the club and is fully aware of every detail of the negotiations that affect his career.

Deco and Raphinha go back a long way. Before taking up the sporting director role, the Portuguese official worked as an agent for the Brazilian, a professional relationship that ended completely once Deco started his duties at Barcelona.

That professional link may be over, but the pair still keep the excellent personal relationship they built over the years.

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A snippet obtained by "Sport" underlines just how close they are. Tais Belloli, Raphinha's wife, also attended that informal meeting, which confirms the friendly nature of the encounter and the strength of the personal ties binding all parties.

The negotiations set off from a highly positive footing. Raphinha shows complete commitment to Barcelona and has no intention of creating any obstacles that would block an agreement. He feels he is a pivotal player, feels immensely happy at the club, and his influence in the dressing room keeps growing.

Another case shares some of these features: that of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman decided to end his relationship with his agent "Ali Dursun" after a spell marked by difficulties communicating with Barcelona during his own contract talks.

Wanting greater control over his future and information delivered directly, De Jong later handed the legal side of his affairs to lawyer Sebastien Ledure, a specialist in sports law.

Raphinha, by contrast, has taken a more direct path. He sits down to negotiate himself, listens to the club's officials and plays a personal part in the decisions over his contract. That is exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The terms of the renewal still need their final touches, but the starting point could hardly be better. Barcelona want to keep Raphinha, and Raphinha wants to stay. Having become a leader and one of the team's most important players, the Brazilian now faces another personal responsibility: settling his own future.

Raphinha has been electric at the start of the current campaign. He has played 6 matches across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists.

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