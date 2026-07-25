Lionel Messi has made his first public appearance since Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain (1-0). On Saturday evening he attended a match for Leones FC, the club run by his family, in the city of Arroyo Seco near his birthplace of Rosario.

Argentine radio station "Cadena 3 Rosario" published a video clip showing Messi looking out from the stadium balcony in a black hoodie. He smiled and waved to the fans calling out his name.

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The station's official account wrote on the "X" platform: "Messi passed through Arroyo Seco, and left a special greeting for Cadena 3. Lionel Messi was in Arroyo Seco to watch Leones."

It marks Messi's first appearance before the media since the World Cup ended. He returned to Rosario with his family on 21 July, taking a break away from the spotlight after the final defeat.

Messi's family founded Leones FC, chaired by his brother Matías Messi. The club currently competes in the Argentine fourth division (Primera C) and hosts its matches at the Antonio Di Giacomo stadium in Arroyo Seco.

Argentine media have seized on the visit as direct backing from the Tango legend for his family's football project.



