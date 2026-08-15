Bayern Munich celebrated the first appearance of Moroccan star Ismael Saibari in the club's shirt after he came off the bench in the friendly against Leipzig (3-1) and quickly left his mark on the match.

The Bavarian giants' official account posted several messages this Saturday welcoming Saibari after his debut, praising the decisive assist he set up for Jamal Musiala in the 81st minute for the third goal.

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Introduced in the 71st minute, Saibari needed less than 10 minutes to tee up Musiala for the third. The German star then left the pitch in the 86th minute after suffering a sudden setback.

Saibari joined Bayern from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven this summer, signing a contract with the Bavarian club until 2031.

He had featured for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, scoring 3 goals during the tournament before missing the quarter-final against France (2-0) through injury.

His debut came just a few days after he returned to group training, having worked individually following the injury he picked up at the World Cup.



