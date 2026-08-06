Barcelona have lost the battle to sign a standout player from the German league during the ongoing summer transfer window, a press report claimed on Thursday.

Keen to bolster their attacking line ahead of the new season, the Catalans hope to sign Julian Alvarez (26), the Atletico Madrid star.

Alvarez travelled to Madrid on Tuesday to meet his agent, Fernando Hidalgo. The challenge now lies in convincing Atletico Madrid to let him go.

Atletico are showing no willingness to sell. Alvarez, it seems, will have to force a move if he wants to wear the Barcelona shirt.

Meanwhile, another forward linked with the Catalan club has all but settled his next destination. Fisnik Asllani (23), the Hoffenheim frontman, is now very close to joining RB Leipzig.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing several German media outlets, that Asllani is scheduled to undergo a medical with his new team on Thursday, after which the deal will be officially announced.

Spotted yesterday at a hotel in Salzburg, Asllani awaited the completion of the initial procedures for his transfer. Pending official confirmation, the transfer fee is estimated at between 25 and 30 million euros, with Asllani expected to sign a five-year contract until 2031.

Fisnik Asllani has expressed his support for Barcelona in the past, and photos of him as a child wearing the Blaugrana shirt have even come to light. Yet barring any surprise developments, he will continue his career in the German league.