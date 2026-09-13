Edouard Mendy has called time on his international career with Senegal after eight historic years, the Al-Ahli goalkeeper confirmed.

Mendy broke the news with a video on his official Instagram account, signing off with a simple message to the Lions of Teranga: "Thank you, Senegal".

The clip ran through the highlights of his time with the national team, from his debut in 2018 to reaching the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Two Africa Cup of Nations triumphs stood out, the first against Egypt in 2021 and the second against Morocco in 2025.

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Mendy paid no heed to the decision that later stripped Senegal of the 2025 title. The Confederation of African Football took the crown away after the players walked off before the end of normal time in the final against Morocco.

Mendy first pulled on the Senegal shirt in 2018 under Aliou Cissé, making 59 appearances for the coach. He conceded 34 goals in that time and kept 31 clean sheets.

Across that historic run the 34-year-old guided Senegal to just one Africa Cup of Nations crown, in 2021. He also reached the final twice, in 2019 and 2025, and qualified for two World Cups, in 2022 and 2026.