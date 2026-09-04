Gabriel Martinelli couldn't hide his delight at joining Al-Hilal. The Brazilian called the move a major step in his career and vowed to leave a historic mark during his time in the club's colours.

Martinelli told Al-Hilal's media centre: "Being at Al-Hilal means a lot to me, and I am extremely happy with this step, and I look forward to giving the best I have and helping the team achieve its goals."

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Pulling on the same shirt once worn by compatriot Neymar clearly stirred something in the winger. "Playing for the same club that Neymar played for is something that makes me very proud," he said. "I feel great happiness at being here, and so does my family, and I hope to give something that makes me part of Al-Hilal's history."

One target stands above the rest for the new arrival: immortalising his name at the club. "I want to leave my mark at Al-Hilal, and to achieve many things with the team, and for the fans to remember me as a player who gave everything he had for this shirt," he said.

Picking the best goal of his career so far proved tricky, but Martinelli settled on his strike for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. "The choice is a little difficult, but I will choose my goal in Japan during the 2026 World Cup, because it is a goal I cherish greatly," he said.

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He also lifted the lid on a personal passion, revealing a love of flying and travelling that traces back to his childhood. "I love flying, and when I was a child I used to travel with my father, and this matter is still stuck in my mind until now," he said.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Martinelli from Arsenal on a four-year contract, handing the Brazilian the number 7 shirt. Both club and player carry big ambitions, and both want the deal to become one of the standout chapters of the star's career.