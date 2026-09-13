Napoli edged Bologna 1-0 on Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, banking three points in the fourth round of the Italian league.

Stanislav Lobotka settled it in the 66th minute, drilling the ball into the Bologna net to hand the hosts the lead. One goal proved enough. Napoli held firm to the final whistle.

Bologna thought they had struck first through Arthur Theate in the seventh minute, only for the referee to rule it out for offside after a video review.









The win lifts Napoli to 6 points and ninth place, with two victories and two defeats from their opening four games as they look to find their feet and climb into the leading pack.

Bologna, meanwhile, remain stuck. A single point from four matches leaves them 16th, still searching for a first win after one draw and three defeats.

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