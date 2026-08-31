With a release clause: Real Madrid completes a new signing

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Racing Santander player Sergio Martinez for 3 million euros, the value of the release clause in his contract.

Marca reported that the 19-year-old will join Real Madrid Castilla, though he'll also get the chance to train with the first team. The player is set to sign a contract until 2030.

Martinez arrives at the Bernabeu after making his first-division debut this season, scoring once following his side's promotion.

Real closed the deal by triggering the release clause in the player's contract. Racing confirmed as much in their official statement: "Racing and Real Madrid have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Sergio Martinez."

The statement went on: "The Madrid club undertakes to pay, in a single instalment, the full amount set as the release clause in the contract that bound Racing to the player."

There was also a heartfelt farewell for a player who came entirely through the club's academy.

"We wish Sergio all the success he deserves," Racing said. "We are extremely proud of your development and of the way you defended the club's crest throughout these years. The pitches of El Sardinero will always remain your home."

AS reported that Martinez is right-footed and operates as a central midfielder, a very complete and highly versatile player.

Agile despite his height, he pairs that with exceptional talent. His attacking instincts edge slightly ahead of his defensive ones, yet he can fill several roles: playmaker, holding midfielder, central midfielder or attacking midfielder.

Real's plan is for Martinez to start out with Castilla, then climb through the ranks to the very top. It's a natural progression built on merit.

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