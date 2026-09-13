Morocco's Sofiane Boufal touched down in Libya on Sunday to complete his move to Al-Ittihad. The winger became a free agent after leaving France's Le Havre during the summer transfer window.

According to Moroccan website "Hespress", Boufal, 32, arrived in Libya ready to sign for Al-Ittihad. The deal follows the end of his spell at Le Havre, the club he joined in last season's winter window.

He made 17 appearances for Le Havre, scoring once and setting up four goals, before departing and becoming available on a free transfer.

Several European clubs registered interest in the Moroccan, particularly in the French second division and the Spanish league. His most likely destination, though, appears to be the Libyan league with Al-Ittihad.

"Hespress" reported that Boufal stands to earn an annual salary of more than 4 million euros in Libya if the agreement is officially completed.

Boufal brings plenty of European experience, having turned out for a host of clubs. He has also been a mainstay of the Morocco national team over recent years.