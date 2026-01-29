How to get Winter Olympics 2026 tickets: Figure skating, Snowboarding, Ice Hockey & more

While you can expect global broadcasters to provide blanket coverage throughout the Winter Olympics, nothing compares to getting up close and personal to the action.

Thankfully for sports fanatics, the four-year wait for the next Winter Games is almost over. A fortnight of thrills and spills (hopefully not too many spills) gets underway in Italy from February 4, with the opening curling matches.

We’re set for some sensational winter sports action from Italy this February. Why not take a trip of a lifetime and go savour all that the Olympic Games have to offer. Let GOAL take you through all the latest Milano Cortina 2026 ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When are the Winter Olympics 2026?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy, hosted jointly by the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, from February 6 to 22. It marks the third time that the nation has staged the Winter Games.

While Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are the two official hosts, Winter Olympic events will be taking place in a total of 15 venues across the north and the northeast of Italy.

The Winter Olympics will be followed by the Winter Paralympics, which are scheduled to be held between March 6 and 15.

What is the Winter Olympics 2026 schedule?

Of the 16 sports at the Winter Olympics 2026, Ski mountaineering, which sees participants alternating between being on skis and being on foot, is the only one making its Games debut.

That being said, others are featuring new events or categories this time around. For example, Skeleton has added a mixed team event, and Luge has added women’s doubles.

Here are some of the standout Winter Olympics 2026 events to look out for:

Date Sport Event Tickets Fri, Feb 6 Opening Ceremony Tickets Sat, Feb 7 Alpine skiing Men’s Downhill Tickets Luge Men’s Singles Tickets Snowboarding Men’s Big Air Tickets Sun, Feb 8 Alpine skiing Women’s Downhill Tickets Mon, Feb 9 Luge Women’s Singles Tickets Snowboarding Women’s Big Air Tickets Tue, Feb 10 Curling Mixed Doubles Final Tickets Wed, Feb 11 Figure skating Ice Dance Tickets Luge Men’s & Women’s Doubles Tickets Thu, Feb 12 Luge Team Relay Tickets Skeleton Mens Tickets Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Cross Tickets Fri, Feb 13 Figure skating Men’s Singles Tickets Skeleton Womens Tickets Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross Tickets Sun, Feb 15 Skeleton Mixed Team Tickets Mon, Feb 16 Bobsleigh 2-man Tickets Figure skating Pairs Tickets Thu, Feb 19 Figure skating Women’s Singles Tickets Ice hockey Women’s Final Tickets Fri, Feb 20 Bobsleigh 2-woman Tickets Sat, Feb 21 Bobsleigh 4-man Tickets Curling Men’s Final Tickets Sun, Feb 22 Curling Women’s Final Tickets Ice hockey Men’s Final Tickets Closing ceremony Tickets

What to expect from Winter Olympics 2026?

Whether it’s indoor or outdoor sports that excite you, there’s something for everyone at Milano Cortina 2026, which is the 25th edition of the Winter Olympics. Along with curling, indoor highlights include figure skating, ice hockey, and speed skating.

If you prefer outside pursuits, there’s plenty to keep you entertained with the likes of Alpine skiing, bobsleigh, luge, snowboardin,g and skeleton. Event tickets, plus opening and closing ceremony ones, are being snapped up fast, with around 850,000 already sold, so don’t delay if you want to join the estimated two million visitors who will be flocking to Italy to enjoy the Olympic festivities.

If that wasn’t enough, a new Winter Olympics sport has been added for the first time since Salt Lake City in 2002. With the introduction of Ski Mountaineering (or Skimo to those in the know), it means 116 medals will be up for grabs in total across 16 sports at these Games.

Events will take place across multiple venues in northern Italy, with Milan hosting indoor ice sports and Cortina d'Ampezzo and surrounding valleys hosting mountain events like skiing and sliding sports.

Italy of course is well versed at hosting Olympic Games, having staged three previous ones, two Winter versions (Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006) and one Summer one (Rome in 1960). During the most recent of those in Turin, twenty years ago, Germany would finish top of the table after bagging 11 golds (and 29 medals in total).

That’s the last time they achieved that feat though, as Norway have become the dominant force at recent games. The Scandinavian nation picked up 16 golds in Beijing four years ago.

How to buy Winter Olympics 2026 tickets

Official Winter Olympics 2026 tickets, for individual competition sessions and Olympic ceremonies, can be purchased directly from the Milano Cortina 2026 site. Around 1.5 million tickets were originally put on sale.

During the initial sales phase, which began in February 2025, access to high-demand events was allocated through a lottery system that granted selected users a 48-hour purchase window. Since April 2025, tickets have been available through open sales on a first-come, first-served basis. All official ticket purchases require prior user registration. Individuals are allowed to buy up to 25 tickets per account, with a limit of 10 tickets per specific session (or even less for high-demand events like ceremonies).

Tickets are sold per individual session rather than by full competition day, with most venues offering multiple seating categories. Category A provides the closest views, right through to Category D, which is typically located in upper tiers or corner sections. Some events also offer tickets without assigned seating, which are generally less expensive.

In addition, fans can purchase Winter Olympics 2026 tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place to buy tickets.

How much are Winter Olympics 2026 tickets?

Official Winter Olympic 2026 ticket prices vary by sport, competition stage, and seating category. The lowest-priced tickets start at €30 ($35) for selected preliminary ice hockey matches. More than 20% of all tickets are priced below €40 ($47,), and over 50% cost less than €100 ($119).

In terms of sports pricing, the more affordable disciplines include curling, which is priced from €40-€150, biathlon (€50-€200) and snowboarding (€50-€440). At the other end of the scale, figure skating tickets tend to be among the most expensive, ranging from €280-€1200.

A broad range of prices can be found for the ice hockey sessions, with prelim matches starting from €30, while semi-finals cost between €200-€500. For the men’s final, the price increases to €1400.

For those looking to secure seats at the opening ceremony at the San Siro in Milan (February 6), which features performances from the likes of Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, prices start from €260.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as Ticombo, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for certain events or sessions, as some sold out early through official routes or have limited stock available.

How to get Winter Olympics 2026 hospitality tickets

Winter Olympics 2026 hospitality packages sold through On Location include event tickets and additional services.

Prices start at €150 and can exceed €10000 for premium packages covering finals or ceremonies.

Depending on the package, services may include priority entry, lounge access with catering, premium seating, hotel accommodation, and transportation.

Where are the Winter Olympics 2026?

This will be the most spread-out Winter Games in history. The two primary competition sites are Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The winter resort in the Dolomites is more than 250 miles away from Milan by road. Athletes will also compete in three other mountain clusters besides Cortina, while the closing ceremony will be in Verona, which is 100 miles east of Milan.