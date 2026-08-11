Wim Kieft does not have a good word to say about the KNVB's conduct in the search for a new national team manager, as he makes clear in the podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp. According to the former top footballer, the Netherlands should long since have appointed Ronald Koeman's successor.

On 30 June, almost six weeks ago, Koeman announced that he would no longer continue as manager of the Netherlands. The KNVB have since held several talks, but still have not appointed a definitive successor. Much to Kieft's disbelief.

"No, but this is a disgrace, isn't it? Incompetence, from the entire KNVB," he fumes. "You already knew all summer that he (Koeman, ed.) was leaving. And if you didn't know, you should have said: 'I want to know now, otherwise I'll take someone else'."

"This is unprecedented, isn't it? It really is unprecedented," Kieft continues. Michel van Egmond then notes that a very extensive conversation with Michael Reiziger took place more than a week ago, but no decision has been made since. "A little while longer and he'll say too: 'Then forget it'," thinks Van Egmond.

Kieft does not take that scenario into account. "He won't do that. Reiziger should count himself lucky if he gets it. Of course you don't know how it will turn out, but everyone is already against him now. I would also rather put a battle-hardened person in there. But yes, I don't know either."

Right now, there no longer appear to be any other serious candidates at the KNVB. Peter Bosz has by now recommitted himself to PSV, Erik ten Hag to FC Twente and Arne Slot wants to look for a new job in club football.

Louis van Gaal did say that director of top-level football Nigel de Jong may always call him, but that has not happened so far. That leaves Reiziger, who has been coach of Jong Oranje in the recent period, looking the strongest candidate to succeed Koeman.