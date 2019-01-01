Willock credits Emery inspiration for big Arsenal win

The young midfielder has praised his manager for instilling a positive mentality in the team as the Gunners recorded a comfortable victory

Joe Willock has credited Unai Emery’s instruction to ‘keep going’ for Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Standard Liege in the .

The Gunners stormed into a 3-0 lead after just 22 minutes, with new signing Gabriel Martinelli grabbing a brace and Willock himself getting on the scoresheet.

However, Arsenal maintained a relentless assault in the second half and Dani Ceballos grabbed his first goal for the club to make it 4-0, but the margin of victory could have been even greater.

And Willock says Emery is the driving force behind that hunger, encouraging them to score more even when they are winning.

"The manager told us to keep going even if it’s three or four nil. We want to get the ball back and get more goals. He drills that into us,” Willock said on BT Sport.

Willock, 20, was one of a clutch of young players who featured in the game, with teenagers Reiss Nelson and Martinelli making a strong impression.

The midfielder explained that he was keen to score more regularly and repay the faith shown in him.

"One of my targets is to get more goals in my game and it’s even better that my goal and my team's goals has also come with a clean sheet,” he continued.

"We have a manager here who wants to play youngsters and I have to make sure I take my chances and prove why that is the way forward."

Hector Bellerin also made his first start since overcoming an ACL injury, captaining the Gunners for the first time.

However, it was new signing Kieran Tierney on the opposite flank who really caught the eye, crossing for Martinelli’s opener and impressing with his forays down the wing.

The win puts Arsenal in a commanding position at the top of their Europa League group with two big wins from two games putting them three points clear of their nearest challengers.

The Gunners are currently sitting fourth on the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders but only four behind second-placed .

Their next league match is at Bournemouth at the Emirates on Sunday, in their last match before the international break.