Willian returns to Brazil with Chelsea's permission with more Premier League stars likely to follow

The winger's contract at the club has little more than three months left to run and it is unlikely he will play in blue again before the end of June

Willian has returned to after receiving permission from to leave the country.

The Blues squad have been allowed out of self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month.

Chelsea are currently aiming to return to training on April 6, as uncertainty continues to surround the issue of if and when the Premier League will be able to resume.

More teams

More than one player at has also been given permission to leave the club as players seek to self-isolate with their families.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30, though reports suggest it will likely be much longer than that before play can be resumed.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a raft of new lockdown measures as the country looks to counter the spread of Covid-19.

People may only leave home to travel to and from necessary work, shop for essential items, fulfil medical needs or to exercise once a day.

Shops selling non-essential items have been told to close, and public gatherings of more than two people who do not live together have been banned.

Willian could be the first of many Premier League footballers to return home with the new measures in Britain set to last for at least three weeks.

His contract at Stamford Bridge is up at the end of June, though he has said he would be happy to stay longer if the Premier League campaign is finished further down the line due to the coronavirus.

Willian has been linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Spurs in recent weeks, with Arsenal also touted as a potential destination due to his desire to stay in London.

For now, his club future remains up in the air – and low down the list of priorities.

Article continues below

Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger says football has “no priority” as the severity of the c situation continues to become apparent.

"My biggest wish right now is that today's new infection numbers are again lower than yesterday's. But not that the Premier League immediately resumes," Rudiger told kicker.

"Football has no priority right now. It's only about slowing down the spread of the virus."