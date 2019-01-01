African All Stars

Troost-Ekong absent in Udinese’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate did not feature in Le Zebrette’s clash with the Nerazzurri

Udinese recorded their second Serie A loss of the season after going down 1-0 to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Saturday evening, with Nigerian centre-back William Troost-Ekong missing from the team.

The Little Zebras started the campaign with a solid 1-0 home win against AC Milan, before losing 3-1 on their turf to Parma.

Rodrigo de Paul was given a straight red card in the 35th minute of this game, and that gave Inter the advantage as Stefano Sensi scored eight minutes later.

Troost-Ekong has been ever-present for Udinese this season, playing in three competitive games and completing every minute.

He was on duty with Super Eagles during the international break, playing alongside Semi Ajayi in the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro.

Nigeria held a 2-0 goal lead into the break courtesy of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, only for the hosts to level matters in the second half.

Troost-Ekong was substituted for Leganes’ Chidozie Awaziem in the 87th minute of the friendly match.

