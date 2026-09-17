Wouter Burger hopes new national team coach Xavi Hernandez will call him up for the upcoming international break, the midfielder has told Ziggo Sport.

Burger currently plays for TSG Hoffenheim after the German club signed him from Stoke City last summer.

The 25-year-old playmaker made an immediate impression in the Bundesliga, ending the season with four goals and four assists. Youri Mulder spoke glowingly about his development.

Reacting to that praise, Burger said: "It is nice that Mulder says that, because he obviously knows the league well given his role at Schalke (technical director, ed.)".

"Some people base their opinion of a player on seeing him play once or twice, but he follows the Bundesliga a bit more closely, so that is a nice compliment."

Asked about his chances with the Netherlands, he added: "A year ago I would have thought you were crazy to ask me that question. But things have moved quickly. I am happy with how things are going now."

He continued: "I hope I get a call. But it is difficult if you do not play for a top club in Europe. The previous national team coach Ronald Koeman also indicated that he preferred to play with players he already knew. I have not scored 20 goals either. So I understand it, because the competition is strong as well," he concluded.