Will Still meets with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici as Reims boss emerges as candidate to succeed Antonio Conte

James Hunsley
|
Will Still Tottenham badge v2Getty/GOAL
Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueReimsTransfersLigue 1

Reims manager Will Still has reportedly met with Tottenham's sporting director Fabio Paratici over becoming the permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

  • Spurs hunting for new manager
  • Reims boss Will Still now in the frame
  • Met with Paratici to discuss the role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian stepped back from his duties at the north London club in late March after the Italian FA (FIGC) decided to make his ban global, which was handed to him for his involvement in Juventus' recent corruption scandal. But it appears Paratici is still performing some of his previous duties behind the scenes, as Sportitalia.com reports he has held a meeting with Still over Tottenham's vacant managerial role.

🏆 TOP STORY: Thiago Silva hits out at Chelsea owners

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who has been the biggest Chelsea flop this season?

🚨 MUST READ: Gravenberch: Liverpool's Bellingham alternative?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Still, an English-Belgian professional football manager who is just 30 years old, has risen to prominence since taking charge of Ligue 1 side Reims in October 2022. With the help of USMNT target Folarin Balogun, Still's side are sitting eighth in the league, although a shot at qualifying for the Europa League conference now looks out of reach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sportitalia reports that Still met with Paratici in Switzerland sometime in the last few days. The appointment would certainly be left-field, given Still's inexperience at the highest level and the calibre of some players in the Spurs squad compared to those he currently manages at Reims. It would be in keeping with the club's apparent targeting of 35-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, although would contrast greatly with the vastly more experienced Luis Enrique.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Will Still Reims 2022-23Getty ImagesFabio Paratici TottenhamGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Despite contact reportedly being made with Still, recent information suggests that the former Spain and Barcelona coach is the frontrunner to be Conte's successor, especially considering Chelsea's redirection of interest elsewhere. Paratici, meanwhile, awaits the outcome of his appeal against the FIGC.

What should Percy Tau do next?

1733 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What should Percy Tau do next?

  • 20%Stick with Al Ahly
  • 19%Move back to the PSL
  • 41%Head back to European football
  • 20%Reunite with Pitso in Saudi Arabia
1733 Votes

Editors' Picks