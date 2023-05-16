Will Roberto Firmino play for Liverpool again? Jurgen Klopp delivers injury update ahead of Brazilian forward’s emotional farewell to Anfield as a free agent

Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool as a free agent this summer, with Jurgen Klopp hopeful that he will get a fitting farewell at Anfield.

South American forward running down deal

Bidding farewell after eight years

Won six trophies & scored over 100 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward has been with the Reds since 2015, taking in 360 appearances while scoring 109 goals. He has sat out Liverpool’s last six games with a muscle injury, but was serenaded by the travelling support during a 3-0 victory over Leicester on Monday and could come back into contention for a home date with Aston Villa on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jurgen Klopp told reporters when asked for an update on Firmino and whether he will get the chance to take in one final outing in front of his adoring fan base: “I think so. We drive home tomorrow [Tuesday], it will be a day off - not for him but the others - then Wednesday will be team training and he will be in. That’s my information so now we have to see because the Saturday game is super different and there are plenty of reasons. Probably farewell for a few players and playing for absolutely everything against the second or third-best team in the Premier League in the second part of the season, so we have to see.

“That is super challenging. In the middle of everything, we have to win the game, we have to go for it but around it we want to show the respect, appreciation and love not only for Bobby Firmino but all the boys who will leave in the summer. It will be a special day with a difficult game in between or around - we have to make sure we do both.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino has savoured Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes during his time with Liverpool – forming part of a fearsome attacking unit alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at one stage that was the envy of teams around the world.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for Firmino at 31 years of age, with the South American – who has 55 caps for his country – among those to have seen a summer move to Barcelona speculated on.