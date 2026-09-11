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FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOLAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Will Guardiola manage Salah? His agent responds

Transfers
Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Konyaspor
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
P. Guardiola
Türkiye
Egypt
Spain

Trabzon began the season stumbling

Pep Guardiola's agent set the record straight on Friday over reports linking the Spaniard with the job at Turkey's Trabzonspor, the club of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Salah joined the Turkish side last summer after his Liverpool contract expired. Trabzonspor made a poor start to the season, though, and that cost manager Fatih Tekke his job at the beginning of this month.

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Turkish media claimed this week that Trabzonspor had opened serious talks with Guardiola to fill the vacancy on a huge salary of 13 million euros per year.

Spanish newspaper "AS" put that to bed, quoting Guardiola's agent: "Pep will not coach any club or national team this season."



Trabzonspor sit fourth in the Turkish league with 7 points. Their European campaign, meanwhile, ended in humiliation, a 5-0 aggregate hammering by Hungary's Ferencvaros knocking them out of the Europa League qualifying rounds.

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