Will Guardiola coach Salah? His agent responds

Pep Guardiola's agent set the record straight on Friday over reports linking the Spanish coach with the Turkey job at Trabzonspor, the club Egyptian star Mohamed Salah now calls home.

Salah joined the Turkish side in the recent summer window after his Liverpool contract expired. Trabzonspor made a poor start to the campaign, though, and sacked manager Fatih Tekke at the beginning of this month.

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Several Turkish outlets claimed the club had opened serious talks with Guardiola over the vacant post, dangling a huge salary of 13 million euros a year.

Spanish newspaper "AS" quoted Guardiola's agent, though, who was blunt: "Pep will not coach any club or national team this season."

Trabzonspor sit fourth in the Turkish league with 7 points. Europe told a very different story. They crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers with a humiliating 5-0 aggregate defeat to Hungary's Ferencvaros.

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