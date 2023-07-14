'I remember when Will Ferrell walked in' - Wrexham star opens up on life with the Dragons and reveals surprise phone call from Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham's Elliot Lee has revealed all on the celebrity life that comes with playing for the recently-promoted Dragons

WHAT HAPPENED? Lee, a crucial part of Wrexham's National League winning side, has opened up on the numerous celebrity encounters he's experienced in his short spell at the club. Phone calls from movie stars and pre-match visits from celebrities are not uncommon, he claimed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The surreal at Wrexham becomes normal," Eliot told BBC Sport. "You ask any of the lads, we laugh about it sometimes. I remember when Will Ferrell walked in we all just laughed at each other. This is before a game. I was like 'this is crazy.' That is just what it is.

"It's just Wrexham. That is literally what I have tried to tell people back home. It is hard to describe until you get here," he added.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lee also revealed how surprised he was to receive a phone call from Reynolds after signing for the club.

"I had just signed and was staying in a local hotel. I had an American number pop up on my phone. I don't answer unknown numbers. I thought I will leave that. It took me three or four seconds but then I thought it's an American number, could it be?" he added.

"It was just Ryan introducing himself and welcoming me to the club telling me how much he loves it, how, if he could be at every game, he would be. I think he has done that with a few of the players if not all of them.

"It's just made them special owners and special people, because they actually take an interest in who you are as a human being."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dragons attracted international attention when they were purchased by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who took Wrexham back into the football league in their second season at the helm. They rewarded the squad with a raucous post-season trip to Las Vegas.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will start their pre-season preparations with a trip to America, where they will face Manchester United, Chelsea and two MLS sides.