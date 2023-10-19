'Dodgy Canadian' - Will Ferrell jokes with Ryan Reynolds and quizzes Wrexham players on Hollywood owners during dressing room visit

Will Ferrell paid a visit to Wrexham players in their dressing room and quizzed them on their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the latest episode of 'Welcome to Wrexham', the 54-year-old American comedian is shown paying a visit to the locker room of the Welsh aside ahead of a League Two game. Ferrell went on to spend some light-hearted moments with the players and asked about their opinions on the celebrity club owners.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Do you guys like Ryan and Rob or not really?" he started off with. "You can be honest," he added.

None of the players responded but a roll of laughter broke out around the dressing room. Disappointed by the lack of response, Ferrell suggested: "Rob is good. Ryan? Dodgy Canadian."

Ferrell then visited the training room where a player was getting his thigh massaged and commented: "That is a beefy thigh there. Is that relaxing or painful or both?"

"Bit of both," the player replied with a smile.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferrell has a long-standing relationship with football. He featured in a 2005 film 'Kicking & Screaming' and now boasts of being a co-owner of Los Angeles FC in MLS.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will return to action against Bradford City on Saturday in a League Two fixture.