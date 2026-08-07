TSG confirmed the news in an official statement on Friday evening. It read: "TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig had recently been in talks over a potential transfer of Fisnik Asllani. This transfer will not go ahead due to medical concerns raised by RB Leipzig."

Leipzig gave no further details on those medical concerns. Asllani had travelled to RB's training camp in Austria on Thursday evening to undergo his medical, after Hoffenheim released the centre-forward for that purpose. During the examinations, the Saxony club identified the issues in question and Leipzig ultimately pulled out of the 25 million euro transfer. That is the value of the release clause in Asllani's contract at Hoffenheim.

Asllani was Leipzig's clear first-choice target for the centre-forward position. According to Sky, everything had already been agreed and Asllani was due to sign a five-year contract until 2031 with the Champions League participants.

Will Fisnik Asllani now still move to BVB?

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim managing director for sport Andreas Schicker said: "The fact that this transfer is now not happening is, from a sporting perspective, anything but bad news for us. For us, it is completely clear that Fisnik can perform physically and sportingly at the very highest level." Asllani had "completed pre-season at the usual high level and will resume training with the team from next week." TSG also said they expect the striker to stay in the Kraichgau this summer and not join another club.





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That could still change before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September. Other high-profile clubs have also been linked with Asllani in recent months. Borussia Dortmund are among those said to have shown strong interest in the 23-year-old, who celebrates his 24th birthday on Saturday. Should number nine Serhou Guirassy still leave BVB this summer, Dortmund could yet make another move for Asllani, who Barcelona are also said to be monitoring.

Hoffenheim signed Asllani from Union Berlin in 2020, but the Kosovan had to wait several years for his breakthrough at TSG. A loan spell at then second-division side SV Elversberg in the 2024/25 season finally sparked it, after which Asllani initially established himself at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season. In 2025/26, he scored 11 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.