Leipzig have set the record straight on whether they are chasing Algerian striker Mohamed Amoura in the current summer window.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for Sky Sport Germany, said on Sunday that Leipzig and Wolfsburg had denied reports of talks over an Amoura transfer, insisting the news was "completely untrue".

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Writing on X, Plettenberg added that Leipzig are focused entirely on wrapping up a deal for Fisnik Asllani, the club's priority target at the moment.

Amoura, 26, plays for Wolfsburg. He joined them permanently in the summer of 2024 from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

An out-and-out striker, the Algerian can also operate on the wings thanks to his blistering pace. His Wolfsburg contract runs until the summer of 2029.