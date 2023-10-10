When it rains it pours! Why Man Utd could be unable to fix Old Trafford's leaky roof which has come to symbolise Glazer family's disastrous ownership

Manchester United could struggle to fix their leaking Old Trafford roof, according to reports.

Old Trafford roof leaks

Club struggle to address issue

Takeover talks create uncertainty

WHAT HAPPENED? During a staff meeting at the club last week Collette Roche, the club's managing director, outlined the difficulties United may face in attempting to fix their leaky roof at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

WHAT PROBLEMS? The hierarchy at the club are aware that the roof on the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand needs fixing, but will struggle to hire cranes over the railway line at the back of the stand. Which therefore means the work cannot be done while the season is ongoing, without severely impacting match-day attendance and therefore revenue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are also reluctant to commit to a large investment on the stadium, as the ongoing links regarding a possible takeover from either Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe continue to rumble on.

Any sale of the club from the Glazers family, who continue to face backlash over their ownership of United, could lead to a potential re-development of the current facilities or a completely new stadium. Meaning any costly investments could be rendered obsolete in the coming months.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR UNITED? While the off-field issues regarding their stadium, takeover and players such as Jadon Sancho continue, United boss Erik ten Hag must prepare his side for the upcoming clash against Sheffield United after the international break.