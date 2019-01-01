Why Man City defender Danilo is dreaming of facing Porto in Champions League final

The Etihad Stadium defender thinks his former team can get past Liverpool to progress towards a dream meeting in Madrid

's -supporting Danilo is desperate to face his former side in the final.

The Etihad Stadium left-back played for four seasons with the Portuguese outfit - his first European club after leaving Brazilian giants Santos in his home country in 2011.

And he developed a special affection for them before departing for in 2015.

The defender, 27, hopes City - who he joined in 2017 - can face his old side in the final at 's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1 - and not just because Porto are arguably the weakest team left in the competition.

"I hope so, it would be very special," Danilo told Ojogo when asked about the chance of facing his old side in the showpiece in the Spanish capital.

"I play for City, I am very grateful to be in the Premier League and to work with this technical team. We are in a fantastic moment, fighting for everything. I would like to have another Champions [League winners medal], but it would be special."

Danilo, who won the competition twice with Real, remains a supporter of Porto, adding: "I talk a lot with Gabriel Jesus and Ederson, who play for me at Manchester City, and they do not understand how I like Porto so much.

"I told them: you'll be there and you'll see. The cleaning staff, the security guards treat us with a lot of affection, as if we were a family member. That's why Brazilians feel so good here.

"When I went to Manchester City I thanked him for continuing to wear blue. I identify myself, I hope the two can succeed and meet in the final."

If City's route to Madrid is difficult, Porto's is even tougher.

City will face or in the semi-finals if they can get past Tottenham in next month's quarter-finals.

Porto face in the quarters and, if successful, would then come up against or in the last four.

Danilo thinks they can beat City's Premier League title race rivals, adding: "Liverpool have a very strong team, they are doing an incredible season, they have a trio in the attack that works very well, but Porto is Porto, it is able to surprise, to find strength where it does not exist and has a lot of quality."

Before that, City return to Premier League action with a trip to Fulham on Saturday.