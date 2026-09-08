Why Inter are playing in Madrid without a sponsor on their shirt

Inter will wear a different shirt from usual at the Santiago Bernabéu this evening for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid As Calcio e Finanza has learned, and in line with regulations in force in Spain, the Nerazzurri shirt will not feature the Betsson.Sport logo on the front, even though it has been the club's main sponsor since the 2024/25 season.





That change stems from the strict measures introduced in recent years by the Spanish authorities on the advertising and sponsorship of gambling and betting operators, rules that have hit sport and football particularly hard. The key legislation is Royal Decree 958/2020 of 3 November 2020, which covers commercial communications for gambling activities. It came into force on 5 November 2020 and marked a decisive shift from the previous regulations.













UEFA rules also take account of the legislation in each country. In general terms, the equipment regulations allow clubs involved in European competitions to display a main sponsor on the front of the shirt, up to a maximum area of 200 square centimetres.







