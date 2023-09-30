Explained: Why Pep Guardiola is not in the dugout for Man City's Premier League clash with Wolves

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not be present on the sidelines as his team plays away to Wolves.

Guardiola not on the touchline

Received third yellow during last game

Coaching staff receive one-match ban after three cards

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was shown a yellow card during City's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup in midweek. It was the Spaniard's third caution in domestic play this season which has prompted a suspension.

WHY AFTER THREE YELLOWS? Up until last season, the one-match touchline ban for managers and coaching staff came after the person in question was shown four yellow cards, however, after a rule change this season any person from the coaching staff will receive a one-match ban for accumulating three yellows.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will be eager to overcome Wolves and make up for their loss at Newcastle. Gary O'Neil's team sit 16th in the standings, have only won once this year, and will have a challenging test at home. Guardiola is not on the touchline, but he is reported to be in the directors' box, watching on.

WHAT NEXT?: Manchester City will aim to bounce back from an early Ruben Dias own goal against Wolves.