Why doesn't Lionel Messi sing the Argentina national anthem?

The Argentina & Barcelona superstar is, at times, decides to remain silent while the anthem is played before games - so why doesn't he sing it?

Lionel Messi has been known to sometimes forego singing the Argentina national anthem while on international duty over the years.

There have been some instances in which he has sung the anthem, but for the most part, Messi decides to be silent next to his team-mates while it is played out in the stadium.

So why does Messi choose not to sing it? Goal takes a look.

Messi has stated that his devotion for Argentina goes beyond the act of singing the anthem before international fixtures, and that he chooses to express his love for his country in a different manner.

"I get annoyed by the people who attack you without thinking. I won't sing the national anthem on purpose. I don't need to sing it to feel it," he told TyCSports in 2015.

"It reaches me, every person feels it in their own way. The Pumas cry, they feel it differently and that's ok.

"I play with the national team always as a priority and I want to win everything I play."

And while he doesn't sing the Argentina national anthem most of the time, a young Albiceleste mascot revealed in 2019 that the striker hums the anthem before kick-off instead.

Tomas Chavez got to meet Messi during Argentina's fixture against Qatar in 2019.

"He caressed me and his hand was bigger than my head, that's why he laughed," Chavez told Marca.

"I hugged him and told him a lot of things: that I loved him, that he is my idol, that I always wanted to meet him and never had the opportunity [to do so].

"[During the anthem] he has his mouth shut and hums the anthem.

"It's true that he does not sing the hymn, but he hums it. I heard it."

Argentina national anthem lyrics (abbreviated 1924 modern version)

Oid, mortales, el grito sagrado:

"¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! ¡Libertad!"

Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas

ved en trono a la noble igualdad



Ya su trono dignísimo abrieron

las Provincias Unidas del Sud

y los libres del mundo responden:

"¡Al gran pueblo argentino, salud!"

Y los libres del mundo responden:

"¡Al gran pueblo argentino, salud!"



Sean eternos los laureles,

que supimos conseguir.

Coronados de gloria vivamos

¡O juremos con gloria morir!

¡O juremos con gloria morir!

Hear, mortals, the sacred cry:

"Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!"

Hear the sound of broken chains

See noble equality enthroned.



Their most worthy throne have now opened

The United Provinces of the South.

And the free people of the world reply:

"To the great Argentine people, hail!"

And the free people of the world reply:

"To the great Argentine people, hail!"



May the laurels be eternal

that we were able to achieve

Let us live crowned in glory

Or let us swear to die with glory!

Or let us swear to die with glory!