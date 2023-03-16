Why was Darwin Nunez subbed when Liverpool needed goals? Jurgen Klopp explains decision to take striker off against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has explained the thinking behind his decision to replace Darwin Nunez when Liverpool were in need of goals against Real Madrid.

Reds required big win at the Bernabeu

German coach forced to shuffle his pack

European exit suffered on Spanish soil

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds headed to Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter aware that they had to score at least three times in order to stand any chance of reaching the quarter-finals. In the end, they failed to find the target at all on Spanish soil – with a 1-0 loss condemning them to a 6-2 defeat on aggregate. Liverpool struggled to get going as an attacking force throughout a must-win encounter, with Uruguayan striker Nunez and fellow forward Diogo Jota taken off before the hour mark when the Reds were still chasing the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said afterwards of those substitution calls: “Darwin looked like he was not on the absolute top level and then we need to defend that side as well because conceding a goal is not helpful in that situation. We can change there, that's why we did it. We wanted to mix it a little bit, that's true. For Diogo, it was clear that he should not play now extremely long because he is still coming back from a long, long injury. You could see the game got harder and harder for him, little fouls there, one, two, three, he is not a player who is usually fouling so perhaps he comes a bit late. So, no risk with him and we have options on the bench.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool, who lost to Real in the 2022 Champions League final, are now destined to finish the 2022-23 campaign without major silverware having already slipped out of contention for domestic honours.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool’s full focus is now locked on a top-four bid in the Premier League, with Klopp’s side due to return to action after the international break with a trip to Manchester City on April 1 – before then facing Chelsea and Arsenal in what could be a decisive run of games.