Who will win the Carabao Cup 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Manchester City have won the title in each of the last two campaigns but can they make it three in a row this season?

The is well underway as begin their defence of the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dominated this tournament in recent times and will be out to lift it again at Wembley on March 1, 2020.

Who are the Carabao Cup favourites?

Manchester City are 11/4 (3.75) favourites with bet365 to win the Carabao Cup for the third season in a row.

This competition formed the first part of City’s historic domestic treble last season when they beat on penalties in the final, 12 months after they defeated Arsenal 3-0.

Guardiola has lost just one match in the competition since taking over at the Etihad Stadium – a 1-0 defeat to rivals in October 2016 – and will have his sights set on lifting the trophy for the fourth time in five years.

are 8/1 (9.0) to win the Carabao Cup for the ninth time and extend their record as the most successful team in the competition’s 60-year history.

However, the Reds have not lifted a domestic trophy since 2012 and Jurgen Klopp has far from prioritised this tournament in recent seasons, with the Merseysiders losing in the third round in each of the last two campaigns.

can be backed at 10/1 (11.0) to improve on their semi-final performance last season by winning the Carabao Cup for the fifth time.

Spurs’ last major trophy came back in 2008 and have finished as runners-up in this competition twice since then, with Mauricio Pochettino still searching for his first silverware in his managerial career.

Who are the Carabao Cup underdogs?

Manchester United are also priced at 10/1 (11.0) to draw level with local rivals City on six Carabao Cup victories.

The Red Devils lifted the trophy in 2017 with a 3-2 win over at Wembley and repeating the feat here would end a near-three year silverware drought for one of the world’s most successful clubs.

Chelsea can also be backed at 10/1 (11.0) to end the Manchester dominance of the Carabao Cup by winning it for the second time in six seasons.

Frank Lampard won the competition twice as a player with the Blues and will be looking to endear himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful even more by winning a trophy in his first season in charge of the club.

Arsenal round out the ‘big six’ Premier League sides at 12/1 (13.0) as the Gunners look to lift the Carabao Cup for just the third time in their history.

However, qualification is certain to be more of a priority for Unai Emery and this tournament could be sacrificed as a result.

are also 12/1 (13.0) shots, having previously won the competition three times, with Brendan Rodgers aiming to win a trophy in for the first time.

Who are the Carabao Cup outsiders?

Wolves are 14/1 (15.0) after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, although they have not got past the fourth round of this competition since the 1995-96 edition.

can be backed at 16/1 (17.0) to win the tournament for the first time ever, whilst West Ham are 20/1 (21.0) to achieve the same feat.

It is 25/1 (26.0) that win it, 33/1 (34.0) on Bournemouth, with Southampton, and all priced at 40/1 (41.0).

