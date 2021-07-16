Who will win Premier League 2021-22? Favourites, outsiders & underdogs

Pep Guardiola successfully guided Manchester City to a seventh Premier League title, but they face stiff competition this season

The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on Saturday, August 14 after a summer filled with international football action, with attention now turned to who will be named English champions.

Manchester City will be looking to reclaim their title, though the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United also pose as threats to their corwn.

Goal has what you need to know about the favourites, underdogs and outsiders to win the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League?

Manchester City are 4/6 (1.66) to successfully defend their title and be crowned Premier League champions for an eighth time.

Pep Guardiola's side finished 12 points ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester United after a topsy-turvy start to the season severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But the Citizens managed to cement their status as clear-cut frontrunners towards the back-end of the campaign, and they will no doubt be raring to reclaim the crown. Guardiola and co narrowly missed out on clinching the coveted domestic quadruple – winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – ultimately falling short of Champions League triumph, losing to Chelsea in the final. They could, however, go all-out again this year.

Who are the underdogs to win the Premier League?

Liverpool are 5/1 (6.0) win just their second-ever Premier League title after the successes of their 2019 triumph.

Their attempt at a title defense ultimately ended up being a disappointing one, as the Reds had an inconsistent and, at times, awry 2020-21 campaign despite starting it off strongly; their capabilities of even finishing in the top four a doubt after a dramatic dip in form were caused partly by the absence of defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk. They, however, managed to claim a third-placed finish in the final day of the season after a last-gasp push – and Klopp's side could very well keep up the momentum this year.

Chelsea are 5/1 (6.0) as well to be crowned Premier League winners following Thomas Tuchel's tremendous success with the London club, the German successfully winning the Champions League in his debut season.

The Blues are expected to challenge for more titles with an impressive roster of young forward talent, and if Tuchel's side already got the better of Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final, they could very well dethrone in the Premier League as well.

Man Utd are 8/1 (9.0) to lift their first Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his fair share of critics, and the Europa League 2021 final loss will mean even more pressure mounting on him to deliver silverware. The Red Devils did finish second in the Premier League, however, and should they make some high-profile signings in the summer as they are expected to, they could very well be title challengers.

Who are the outsiders to win the Premier League?

Tottenham are 40/1 (41.0) to be Premier League champions for the first ever time, following Jose Mourinho's unceremonious dismissal from the club in 2021 with former Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo now taking on the reins. Santo impressed with former club Wolves, but whether or not he will be able to replicate the success with a heavyweight side club like Tottenham, who finished in disappointing seventh place, is another question. He will be facing problems if Harry Kane does indeed decide to leave Tottenham for another club this summer – but perhaps an armour change is just what Spurs need.

Article continues below

Arsenal and Leicester are both 50/1 (51.0) to win the Premier League, with Arsenal's miserable 8th-placed finish was compounded by a lack of qualification for European competition. Mikel Arteta will be expected to at least inspire the Gunners into making a push for a top-four spot, so winning the Premier League outright this coming season might be too big of an ask.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester were surprise contenders to keep the pressure up on Manchester City at the top of the table last season, and were early favourites to secure a top-four spot at the expense of Chelsea or Liverpool. But the Foxes' magnificent Premier League run - and Champions League hopes - all came undone towards the end of the campaign, when they failed to win their remaining games in hand to finish in the top four. Rodgers' side could very well make another push for top four again this season, but if a fourth-placed finish is unfeasible, so is winning the league.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.