'Who turns down Real Madrid?' - Spurs could lose Pochettino to 'crazy offer', says Jenas

The former Tottenham midfielder fears a highly-rated coach could be lured away from north London, especially as a long wait for silverware rumbles on

Mauricio Pochettino could be lured away from if a “crazy offer” is tabled, says Jermaine Jenas, with it difficult to see how could be shunned were they to make a move.

The Argentine coach has been linked with the Liga giants in the recent past.

The timing has never been quite right when a vacancy has opened up at the Santiago Bernabeu, but that situation could change in the near future.

Pochettino has already conceded that he may have opted to walk away from Spurs had they seen off Liverpool in the Champions League final, rather than suffering a 2-0 defeat.

He has stayed on in north London in order to try and help chase down an elusive piece of major silverware, but Jenas believes it may become increasingly difficult to retain his services.

The former Spurs midfielder told Express Sport: "If Mauricio gets a crazy job offer – for example, if Real Madrid came in for him, which is quite possible – who turns down Real Madrid?

"If he went there and won trophies, he would be just like a lot of other Real Madrid managers. But if he could win something big at Tottenham, it would be very special after the amount of time and effort he's put into building the team.

"If he is going to leave, he deserves to go with a winner's medal in his pocket, but the fact is Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008 - and I can remember it because I was playing.

"What I do know, from speaking to the players, is that they are desperate to break the drought – but trophies are not easy to come by when and are as strong as they are in every competition.

"And I know they are desperate to get that first piece of silverware, and get that monkey off their back.

"Reaching the final was great, but they will look back and wonder if they let it slip through their fingers and they could have done more.

"First and foremost, their main objective will be top four and playing Champions League football on a regular basis."

Pochettino has established Tottenham as top-four regulars in the Premier League and will be chasing down that target once again when his side open their 2019-20 campaign at home to newly-promoted on Saturday.