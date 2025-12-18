Who is Olivier Rioux? Plus where to watch and live stream his next Florida Gators game

Olivier Rioux has never had the luxury of blending into a crowd.

Towering at a staggering 7-foot-9, the 19-year-old Canadian draws eyes everywhere he goes, often stopping strangers in their tracks simply by stepping outside. His extraordinary height has already earned him a unique distinction - the tallest teenager on the planet.

Now a freshman at the University of Florida, Rioux is beginning to carve out his place in basketball history. His collegiate debut came on November 6, when the Gators rolled past North Florida 104-64, a game that officially made him the tallest player ever to appear in U.S. college basketball.

The record books didn’t stop there. During Florida’s 102-61 win over Saint Francis, Rioux reached another milestone. With just 42 seconds left on the clock, he powered home a two-handed dunk to score his first collegiate points, becoming the tallest player at any level of college basketball to ever score. For a player who already stands head and shoulders above the rest, it was a fitting moment that hinted at just how much larger his story could still become.

Who is Olivier Rioux?

Despite the headlines, Rioux remains a developmental piece for Florida, which boasts one of the nation’s deepest and most talented frontcourts. Veterans like Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Micah Handlogten, and Rueben Chinyelu anchor the rotation, leaving limited opportunities for the freshman giant. Still, his appearance against Saint Francis was viewed internally as a positive step forward.

Rioux eclipsed the previous height benchmark held by Kenny George, who stood 7-foot-7, and his measurements would instantly set him apart even at the professional level. If he were to suit up in the NBA today, he’d be the league’s tallest player - five inches taller than Zach Edey and six inches taller than Victor Wembanyama. He also surpasses legendary big men like Gheorghe Muresan and Yao Ming.

As Rioux continues to develop, his sheer size alone ensures he’ll remain a fascination for basketball fans everywhere. And if Wednesday night was any indication, the world’s tallest teenager is only just beginning to leave his mark on the game.

Where to stream Olivier Rioux Gators' games live & watch on TV in the US

Gators next game: vs Colgate Raiders (12 pm ET, December 21, O'Connell Center)

vs Colgate Raiders (12 pm ET, December 21, O'Connell Center) TV Channel: SECN+, ESPN Select

SECN+, ESPN Select Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Florida vs Colgate Raiders will be televised on SEC Network and can be streamed via the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.