Chicago Fire's meeting with Inter Miami brought together some of MLS's biggest names. Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski lined up on one side, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Co. on the other. One clash, though, quickly went viral.

Lewandowski put the home side ahead after just ten minutes. Former Real star Casemiro levelled for 1-1 in the 48th minute, soon after the restart, and that was how it finished.

Then came the biggest flashpoint in the closing stages. Lewandowski went down again in the penalty area in the 89th minute after an alleged foul by Miami's Ian Fray, but the referee waved play on.

Several away players closed in on the 38-year-old, and Messi's Argentina team-mate Rodrigo De Paul shoved the Pole in the chest. Lewandowski smiled off the confrontation, but De Paul apparently wanted more.

What did Rodrigo De Paul say to Robert Lewandowski?

A video recording appears to show De Paul insulting the Polish record goalscorer with the words: "Who do you actually think you are, you idiot?! I have won the Copa America twice and the World Cup - and you?!" Lewandowski remained outwardly relaxed.

De Paul won the Copa America alongside Messi in both 2021 and 2024, and the now 32-year-old reached the summit in 2022 with the World Cup title in Qatar. Lewandowski, Poland's legend, by contrast never managed to win a major title with the Bialo-Czerwoni.