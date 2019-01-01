FIFA 20

Who are the best midfielders on FIFA 20?

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is rated as the outstanding player in the heart of the field, beating Luka Modric to top spot

The countdown to the release of FIFA 20 is now well and truly on, with EA Sports having released on September 9 a countdown of the Top 100 players in the game.

The headline news was the Lionel Messi will be the highest-rated player in the game, coming out on top with an overall score of 94, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar into second and third respectively.

Although there were no midfielders in the top three performers, there is a plethora of talent in that area of the field and, while you can see the full ranked list hereGoal has rounded up the highest-rated midfielders.

It should come as little surprise that the outrageously talented Kevin De Bruyne comes out on top of the list, boasting an overall rating of 91. The Manchester City and Belgium star is not touched by anyone else in the game.

Indeed, he surpasses even 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who despite being out of the running for the major awards this year still comes in second on EA Sports’ ranking with a grade of 90.

While De Bruyne is listed as a CAM and Modric a simple CM, the best defensive midfielders in the game can be found in the form of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets, both of who grab 89 ratings.

Technical players largely dominate the peak of the ranking, though, with Manchester City’s David Silva joining team-mate De Bruyne in the top five with a rating of 88, which is shared by five other players.

Paul Pogba Manchester United 2019-20

Paulo Dybala in the game with Piemonte Calcio due to an agreement that Juventus have with Konami over their naming rightsTottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Dortmund’s Marco Reus are the other CAMs with the same mark.

The 88 rating is also what Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is awarded, with the central midfielder tied with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in this regard.

Three players chalk up an 87 overall score: Fernandinho of Manchester City, Thiago of Bayern and Casemiro of Real Madrid.

One point further back on 86, there are a group of six players, which includes Isco, Thomas Muller, Daniel Parejo, Miralem Pjanic, Ivan Rakitic and Marco Verratti.

There is an extensive group of 13 players who are on an 85 rating, meanwhile, with the most notable of these new Barcelona signing Frenckie de Jong, Liverpool’s Fabinho, new Manchester City addition Rodri, Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax – one of only two players in the top 100 not to play in one of Europe’s elite five leagues.

FIFA 20: Top-rated midfielders

Player Team Nation Position Rating
Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium CAM 91
Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia CM 90
N'Golo Kante Chelsea France CDM 89
Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spain CDM 89
David Silva Man City Spain CAM 88
Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio Argentina CAM 88
Christian Eriksen Spurs Denmark CAM 88
Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany CM 88
Paul Pogba Man Utd France CM 88
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Germany CAM 88
Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil CDM 87
Fernandinho Man City Brazil CDM 87
Thiago Bayern Munich Spain CM 87
Isco Real Madrid Spain CAM 86
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Germany CAM 86
Daniel Parejo Valencia Spain CM 86
Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio Bosnia CM 86
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Croatia CM 86
Marco Verratti PSG Italy CM 86
Allan Napoli Brazil CM 85
Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Portugal CAM 85
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Netherlands CM 85
Fabinho Liverpool Brazil CDM 85
Papu Gomez Atalanta Argentina CAM 85
Koke Atletico Madrid Spain RM 85
Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio France CDM 85
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio Serbia CM 85
Rodri Man City Spain CDM 85
James Rodriguez Real Madrid Colombia CAM 85
Saul Atletico Madrid Spain CM 85
Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund Belgium CDM 85
Hakim Ziyech Ajax Morocco CAM 85

