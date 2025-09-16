Who are the fastest players on EA Sports FC 26?

When it comes to EA Sports FC 26, pace is extremely important. Whether you’re looking to break defensive lines, stretch your opponent, or counter at lightning speed, having the fastest players in your squad can give you a huge advantage.

As always, EA has revealed the official ratings, and the list of the top speedsters in the game features global superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., alongside several underrated names who can tear down the wings just as effectively.

In this article, GOAL takes a look at the top 25 fastest players in EA Sports FC 26, ranked by their pace (PAC) rating.

Top 25 fastest EA Sports FC 26 players

Below is the complete list of the fastest players in FC 26, featuring their rank, name, overall rating, and pace rating.

Rank Player OVR PAC 1 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 91 97 2 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) 81 96 3 Gabriel Silva (Santa Clara) 74 96 4 Sirlord Conteh (Heidenheim) 69 95 5 Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid) 89 95 6 Moussa Diaby (Al Ittihad) 84 95 7 Loïs Openda (Juventus) 83 95 8 Nuno Mendes (Paris SG) 86 95 9 Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Frankfurt) 75 94 10 Tabitha Chawinga (Lyon) 85 94 11 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) 84 94 12 Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) 83 94 13 Daniel James (Leeds United) 76 94 14 Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit) 80 94 15 Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) 77 94 16 Ernest Poku (Leverkusen) 70 94 17 Adama Traoré (Fulham) 76 94 18 Mitchell van Bergen (Sparta Rotterdam) 69 94 19 Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) 74 94 20 Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory) 65 94 21 Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) 83 94 22 Muteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal) 67 93 23 Daniel Arzani (Ferencvárosi TC) 69 93 24 Alex Bangura (Middlesbrough) 69 93 25 Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice) 76 93

In the world of EA Sports FC 26, pace often decides matches. A high PAC rating can make a huge difference when breaking defensive lines, racing through on goal, or shutting down speedy wingers. Whether you’re building a budget squad or assembling a world-class team, keeping an eye on pace stats ensures your lineup remains competitive in both online and offline play.

The fastest players in EA Sports FC 26 are not just household names like Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., but also rising talents and hidden gems from across the globe. Adding these players to your squad can give you the edge in matches.

Related links