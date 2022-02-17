Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas? Messi, Pogba, Salah & list of brand's partners

From David Beckham to Lionel Messi via Zinedine Zidane and Mohamed Salah, German sportswear giant Adidas has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive three-stripe design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Adidas currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas?

You do not need to look far to find Adidas apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic figures at Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona are among those to wear Adidas boots.

You can see a list of the Adidas-sponsored players below.

Player Nationality Mohamed Salah Egypt Achraf Hakimi Morocco Thomas Partey Ghana Takumi Minamino Japan Heung-min Son South Korea David Alaba Austria Paul Pogba France Karim Benzema France N'Golo Kante France Lorenzo Insigne Italy Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands Donny van de Beek Netherlands Alvaro Morata Spain David de Gea Spain Pedri Spain Sergio Ramos Spain Alexander Isak Sweden Toni Kroos Germany Timo Werner Germany Serge Gnabry Germany Leon Goretzka Germany Thomas Muller Germany Manuel Neuer Germany Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany Joao Felix Portugal Bernardo Silva Portugal Renato Sanches Portugal Ciro Immobile Italy Kieran Tierney Scotland Scott McTominay Scotland Gareth Bale Wales Aaron Ramsey Wales Declan Rice England Jesse Lingard England Callum Hudson-Odoi England Jude Bellingham England Lionel Messi Argentina Paulo Dybala Argentina Angel Di Maria Argentina James Rodriguez Colombia Gabriel Jesus Brazil Roberto Firmino Brazil Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Dani Alves Brazil Edin Dzeko Bosnia

Which former footballers were sponsored by Adidas?

Arguably the most iconic partnership between Adidas and a leading footballer player was struck in the 1990s when David Beckham burst onto the scene at Manchester United.

The ex-England captain is far from being the only global superstar to have represented them, though, with there Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners to be found on a star-studded roll of honour.

We've listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Adidas below.

Player Nationality Juan Roman Riquelme Argentina Vincent Kompany Belgium Kaka Brazil Dimitar Berbatov Bulgaria Petr Cech Czech Republic David Beckham England Steven Gerrard England Frank Lampard England Michel Platini France Zinedine Zidane France Franz Beckenbauer Germany Oliver Kahn Germany Philipp Lahm Germany Gerd Muller Germany Alessandro Del Piero Italy George Weah Liberia Patrick Kluivert Netherlands Robin van Persie Netherlands Arjen Robben Netherlands Clarence Seedorf Netherlands Fernando Torres Spain Raul Spain Xavi Spain Henrik Larsson Sweden

From one generation of #Predator to the next.

David Beckham & Zinédine Zidane introduce the 25 Years of Predator pack, exclusively available now: https://t.co/CiUwEbqkxF#LimitedCollection pic.twitter.com/6ql3qeG8yJ — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 7, 2019

Which club and international teams are sponsored by Adidas?

Any design sporting three famous stripes is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Adidas having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Copa America crown and many 2022 World Cup hopefuls currently tied to the brand.

Clubs sponsored by Adidas

Club League Lyon Ligue 1 Juventus Serie A Celtic Scottish Premiership Bayern Munich Bundesliga Real Madrid La Liga Arsenal Premier League Manchester United Premier League Leeds United Premier League Benfica Primeira Liga Boca Juniors Primera Liga

National teams sponsored by Adidas

National team Federation Belgium UEFA Germany UEFA Spain UEFA Mexico CONCACAF Argentina CONMEBOL Colombia CONMEBOL Algeria CAF Scotland UEFA Wales UEFA Japan AFC

What else do Adidas sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Adidas are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They have been a World Cup partner since 1970 and will be heavily involved again when a showpiece event heads to Qatar in November 2022.

Adidas have produced the official ball for those tournaments, with fond memories held of Tango and Telstar offerings of the past.

They are also involved in the European Championship, Olympic Games, Champions League and Nations League while also being associated with MLS and domestic divisions in Argentina, Japan and Turkey.