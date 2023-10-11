Which football team does Laura Woods support? TV presenter's sporting allegiance revealed

TV presenter Laura Woods is a football fan, but where exactly does her allegiance lie?

Woods is a well-known TV presenter, known for her work in sports broadcasting. Her infectious enthusiasm and knowledge of the game have made her a beloved figure among football fans.

Woods has earned a reputation as a versatile and highly skilled TV presenter. She has covered a wide range of sports, but it is her passion for football that has truly set her apart. Over the years, Woods has become a prominent figure in football broadcasting, interviewing top players and managers and providing expert analysis on various football shows.

Many are curious about the football team that Woods supports. In this article, GOAL will uncover her sporting allegiance and delve into the presenter's connection with the beautiful game.

Which football team does Laura Woods support?

Woods' connection with football is undeniable. She has covered major football events, including Premier League matches, international tournaments, and more. Her in-depth knowledge of the game and her ability to engage with football enthusiasts have made her a respected and admired figure in the football community.

Now, the burning question: which football team does Woods support? The presenter's favorite team is none other than Arsenal Football Club. Her allegiance to the Gunners is well-known, and she has openly expressed her support for the club on various occasions.

During the 2023-24 Premier League season, after Arsenal beat Manchester City in October, she tweeted: "Delightful."

Earlier in 2023, Woods had responded to former Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher during a talkSPORT appearance after the latter branded Arsenal fans as "idiots" during a rant after City won the title in May 2023.

When Gallagher remarked how Arsenal fans have a lot of fan channels on digital platforms, she had said: "You can call all football fans idiots, can’t you? They’re just passionate aren’t they?

"Noel, the reason they’ve got more fan channels is because we’ve got more fans, sorry!

“Mikel Arteta doesn’t need to tell his fans to liven up a little bit to get them going, I’m just saying, Noel. As much as I love you…"

Woods' passion for Arsenal runs deep. She has shared her excitement and opinions about Arsenal's performances, transfers, and key moments on TV and social media. Her dedication to the club has made her a relatable figure for fellow Arsenal supporters.

