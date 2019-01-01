Which football club is the richest in the world?

Goal rounds up the most lucrative clubs in the world in terms of revenue, and it's no surprise to see Europe's heavyweights dominating the rankings

Living in an era of football where money defines pretty much all corners of the sport, where defenders are being bought and sold for as much as £80 million (€88m/$108m), finances mean everything.

Each transfer window brings bigger sums, and the prices don't seem to be dropping anytime soon. Once considered a large amount, £50m (€55m/$61m) payouts for players have been deemed as the norm, and player contracts grow even more lucrative with each passing year.

But which football club is the richest in the world?

The Deloitte Football Money League, now in its 22nd edition, ranks the top 20 clubs by revenue in world football.

Deloitte's findings in the latest edition of their Football Money League, published in January 2019, show that are the richest club in the world after they generated €750.9m (£685.1m/$833.6m) in revenue in the 2017-18 season, which set a new record.

The revenue figures are extracted from the annual financial statements of the company or group that owns each club, along with other direct sources, for the 2017-18 season.

There are a multitude of ways to measure a club's financial performance, but for Deloitte, revenue has been used as the most easily available and comparable measure of financial performance.

Los Blancos were followed by rivals (€690.4m) and (€666m).

The gap between the top two richest clubs was the second-largest yet, with €61.5m separating Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It is the 12th time that Madrid topped the rankings, and the first time since the 2014-15 season. The club were boosted by their success, winning their third straight European title and their fourth in five years under Zinedine Zidane.

The Liga giants experienced enormous commercial growth of €54.8m, which included an increase in sponsorship and merchandising revenues, in addition to the revenue earned from their international pre-season tour matches.

All 20 of the clubs represented in the standings come from Europe's 'big five' leagues. Nine of the 20 teams in the rankings hail from the Premier League, while four of the teams are from , three from , three from , and one from .

German champions Bayern are positioned after Man Utd in the fourth spot, and they are followed immediately by Abu Dhabi-owned , -owned PSG and Premier League heavyweights , , Arsenal and .

"At the top, we have seen Real Madrid shatter records, becoming the first club to break the three-quarters of a billion-Euro mark and claim a record 12th Money League title in the process," said Dan Jones, a partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

He added: “Real Madrid’s outstanding financial performance in 2017-18 is built on their long history of success on the pitch, most recently three consecutive Champions League titles. This has enabled the club to continue to drive commercial revenue as the appetite to partner with Europe’s most successful clubs remains stronger than ever."

Europe's top 20 richest football teams