Speaking to Sky Sport, Spalletti said he is thrilled by Woltemade's qualities. The 24-year-old combines "two worlds" as a striker with his unique style of play. "He understands very well how to integrate himself into the team, has graceful technique, understands football, can move the ball well in the final third and then use the spaces," said Spalletti.

At the same time, the Old Lady's coach urged Woltemade to refocus on the basics of being a striker, the qualities that had made him so dangerous in the past at VfB Stuttgart: "Heading and finishing are things that he, whether he wants to or not, has to learn by heart."

Overall, though, Spalletti said he has a good feeling about the German striker. Woltemade has been smiling "constantly" since his move to Juventus and gives the impression of "being delighted to be here".

After leaving his boyhood club Newcastle United on Deadline Day following just one year, he joined the Turin club on loan. At the Italian record champions, the 24-year-old now hopes to shake off the slump in form that has dragged on for months and rediscover his old strength.

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Which clubs were also interested in Nick Woltemade?

The Germany international joined the Magpies in the summer of 2025, with a fee of more than €75 million going to VfB Stuttgart, where Woltemade had previously been among the goals. At Newcastle, he made a superb start with four goals in his first five league matches before his form dipped and then dried up completely for months.

Then the 24-year-old lost his regular place both at Newcastle and in the Germany team. At the World Cup, he came on only in the round of 32 against Paraguay shortly before extra time, and Woltemade missed in the subsequent penalty shootout, as did Kai Havertz before him and Jonathan Tah after him. Germany suffered another major World Cup debacle and went out.

More recently, rumours of a Bundesliga return also surfaced, with both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund linked with Woltemade. He is still under contract at Newcastle until 2031.