Where to watch the UEFA Champions League Last 16: Dates, Channel, Fixtures, Kick-Off Times

February marks the return of the UEFA Champions League with eight ties scheduled between February 14 and March 15.

Bookmakers regard Manchester City as the competition favourites with manager Pep Guardiola looking to secure his first win in the tournament since his days at Barcelona.

Critics of Guardiola's are still quick to bring up the fact he has yet to win the Champions League without Lionel Messi. The Argentine, still on cloud nine after December's World Cup win, is also in with a chance of Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain. Les Parisiens are considered second favourites for the competition, but face a difficult Round of 16 tie with Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere in the Round of 16 is a repeat of last year's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp has lost twice to Los Blancos in UEFA Champions League finals in his tenure.

Potential outsiders for Champions League glory this season are Napoli. The Serie A runaways have been in scintillating form this season. They face last year's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

UEFA Champions League Last 16 Fixtures

Date Kick-Off Match 14/02/23 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich 14/02/23 20:00 AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur 15/02/23 20:00 Club Brugge vs Benfica 15/02/23 20:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea 21/02/23 20:00 Liverpool vs Real Madrid 21/02/23 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli 22/02/23 20:00 RB Leipzig vs Manchester City 22/02/23 20:00 Inter Milan vs FC Porto 07/03/23 20:00 Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 07/03/23 20:00 Benfica vs Club Brugge 08/03/23 20:00 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain 08/03/23 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan 14/03/23 20:00 FC Porto vs Inter Milan 14/03/23 20:00 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 15/03/23 20:00 Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt 15/03/23 20:00 Real Madrid vs Liverpool

How to watch the UEFA Champions League on BT Sport in the UK

The UEFA Champions League is exclusively live on BT Sport here in the UK.

The pay TV sports channels are available through BT TV, Sky Sports, Virgin Media and even on Freeview channel 114.

