Where to watch Bundesliga on US TV: Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich live stream & network channels

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Thomas Muller Jude Bellingham Bayern Munich Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images
BundesligaBayern MünchenBorussia Dortmund

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Bundesliga live in USA on TV & online.

The Bundesliga is the top division in Germany which is the home to some of the biggest teams in Europe, like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich is the most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga, winning it a record 31 times. They are followed by Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach who have won the title five times each.

It is one of the best leagues in Europe and has a fan following across the world including the United States of America.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Bundesliga from the comfort of your couch in the US.

How to watch & stream Bundesliga games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

▶ Watch Bundesliga games live on ESPN+!

Fans can stream all Bundesliga games live on ESPN+ in the United States of America.

U.S. TV channel & stream: ESPN+
HighlightsBundesliga official YouTube channel

Highlights of all Bundesliga games can be watched on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel.

How much does it cost to stream Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga is available on ESPN+ for a subscription of $9.99 per month.

Upcoming Bundesliga games on TV and online

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 10FC Koln vs VFL BochumESPN+2:30pm
Mar 11RB Leipzig vs Borussia MonchengladbachESPN+9:30am
Mar 11Bayern Munich vs AugsburgESPN+9:30am
Mar 11Hertha Berlin vs MainzESPN+9:30am
Mar 11Eintracht Frankfurt vs StuttgartESPN+9:30am
Mar 11Schalke vs DortmundESPN+12:30pm
Mar 12SC Freiburg vs HoffenheimESPN+9:30am
Mar 12Werder Bremen vs Bayer LeverkusenESPN+11:30am
Mar 12

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin

ESPN+1:30pm

Bayern Munich Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online

DateGameTV channel/StreamKick-off
Mar 3Dortmund 2-1 RB LeipzigESPN+2:30pm
Mar 11Schalke vs DortmundESPN+12:30pm
Mar 18Dortmund vs FC KolnESPN+12:30pm

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online

DateGameTV channel/StreamKick-off
Mar 4VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern MunichESPN+12:30pm
Mar 11Bayern Munich vs AugsburgESPN+9:30am
Mar 19Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichESPN+11:30am

▶ Check out what other live soccer is on TV today