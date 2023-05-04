Brighton vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

After what transpired in the FA Cup semi-finals, Brighton will be seeking vengeance when they welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for Thursday's Premier League encounter.
Roberto De Zerbi's men were met with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest after losing to United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals but in their last game, put six unanswered goals past Wolves in order to rekindle their Premier League top-five hopes.
The Red Devils also dropped points after the FA Cup clash, as they squandered a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, and then picked up a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Erik ten Hag's side are currently two points behind third-placed Newcastle.
Kick-off Time & Stadium
|Game:
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
|Date:
|May 4, 2023
|Kick-off:
|3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12:30am IST (May 5)
|Venue:
|Amex
The Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is scheduled for May 4, 2023, at the Falmer Stadium, known for sponsorship purposes as the American Express Community Stadium and more commonly referred to as the Amex, in the village of Falmer, Lewes District, East Sussex.
It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US, 8pm BST in the UK, and 12:30am in India on May 5.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|USA Network, Universo
|Sling Blue, Sling Latino, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|UK
|Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR
|Sky Go
|India
|Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
|Disney+ Hotstar
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language), Sling Blue, Sling Latino, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Sky Go.
In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Team News & Squads
Brighton
Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Lallana continue to miss out on account of injuries, while De Zerbi is unlikely to risk aggravating Evan Ferguson's ankle problem.
Joel Veltman is expected to shake off his knock from the Wolves win, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill all available for United's visit.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Sanchez, Steele
|Defenders
|Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders
|Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma
|Forwards
|Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Manchester United
The case is no different in United's treatment room, as Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all remain sidelined.
Scott McTominay is also unlikely to be risked.
Ten Hag should stick with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof at the back, with Harry Maguire starting on the bench given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will expected to keep Mitoma quiet once again.
Jadon Sancho has struggled of late, so Antony may be handed a start on Thursday.
Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro; Fernandes, Sabitzer, Eriksen, Antony; Rashford
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Butland
|Defenders
|Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders
|Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri
|Forwards
|Rashford, Elanga, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|April 23, 2023
|Brighton 0-0 (6-7 P) Manchester United
|FA Cup
|August 7, 2022
|Manchester United 1-2 Brighton
|Premier League
|May 5, 2022
|Brighton 4-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|February 16, 2022
|Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
|Premier League
|April 5, 2021
|Manchester United 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League