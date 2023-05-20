Where to watch 2023 U20 World Cup on TV & stream live online

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the U20 World Cup live on TV & online.

Six-time champions Argentina will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, with 24 nations competing for the greatest prize in the age-group tournament. The tournament will be held between May 20 and June 11.

Watch the U20 World Cup live in the United States with Fubo

After Indonesia was stripped of the rights to host the U-20 World Cup by FIFA, Argentina stepped in to rescue the tournament. Argentina, who were originally set to miss out on the prestigious tournament having not qualified, now have a lifeline as the hosts gain direct entry with a shot at the title.

The hosts of the competition are joined by fellow former winners Brazil, England and France. Israel and the Dominican Republic will be taking part in the U20 finals for the first time.

While defending champions Ukraine will not have a chance to defend their title after they failed to qualify for the tournament. Hence, it is confirmed that we will see a new team crowned champions.

Where will the U-20 World Cup be held?

The competition will take place in four cities: La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

On the first day, four matches will be played in San Juan and Santiago del Estero. Argentina will be right in the thick of things when they kick off the competition against Uzbekistan at Santiago del Estero Stadium.

Both San Juan and Santiago del Estero will also play host to the quarter-finals, while La Plata Stadium will host the semi-finals, play-off for third place and the final.

Where can you watch the U-20 World Cup live?

For viewers in the United States, the live streaming of the U-20 World Cup will be hosted on Fubo, with all live games available to watch. It will also be broadcasted on TV on Fox Soccer Plus and Telemundo.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event will be telecasted by Eurosport for all games from the group stages to the finals.

For viewers globally, the event will also be streamed live on FIFA+.

Upcoming U-20 World Cup 2023 matches

Date Game Time May 20 United States vs Ecuador 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 20 Guatemala vs New Zealand 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 20 Argentina vs Uzbekistan 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST May 20 Fiji vs Slovakia 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST May 21 Israel vs Colombia 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 21 Nigeria vs Dominican Republic 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 21 Senegal vs Japan 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST May 21 Italy vs Brazil 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST May 22 England vs Tunisia 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 22 France vs Korea 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST May 22 Uruguay vs Iraq 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST May 22 Gambia vs Honduras 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST

You can see a list of the upcoming U-20 World Cup 2023 matches to watch in the table above.