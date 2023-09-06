Where next for Jesse Lingard? Two Premier League clubs battling it out to sign former Man Utd midfielder on free transfer

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jesse Lingard 2023Getty
Jesse Lingard could come back to the Premier League this season as West Ham and Wolves have shown interest in signing the free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United midfielder has been without a club since his Nottingham Forest contract expired at the end of last season. But Lingard could return to the Premier League as West Ham United and Wolves have shown interest in signing him, according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old enjoyed a brief loan spell at West Ham under David Moyes in 2021 where he scored nine goals and assisted five times in 16 Premier League appearances for the club.

Jesse Lingard Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty

David Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty

Gary O'Neil Wolves 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? Lingard has been training at West Ham throughout the summer to maintain his physical condition and is likely to feature in a closed-door match for the club this week.

